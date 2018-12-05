Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Bothered by ankle
Enunwa (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Enunwa was also limited last Wednesday before upgrading to full participation Thursday and Friday. He doesn't seem to be in much danger of missing Sunday's game in Buffalo but will have to contend with a pass defense ranked second in yards allowed per attempt (6.4) this season. The Jets are hoping to get Sam Darnold (foot) back under center this week after a three-game absence.
