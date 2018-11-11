Enunwa (ankle) caught four of eight targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 41-10 loss to Buffalo.

Enunwa led the Jets in targets and catches, but tied for third in receiving yards as the whole offense laid an egg under backup quarterback Josh McCown. The physical wide receiver showed good chemistry with rookie starter Sam Darnold before an ankle injury slowed Enunwa down, and Jets fans will be hoping the duo can get healthier and rediscover that form after the team's Week 11 bye.