Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Cleared for Sunday
Enunwa (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Patriots.
Enunwa was listed as "limited" on the Jets' first two Week 12 injury reports, only to practice in full Friday. Thus, the health of his ankle won't vie with his ability to suit up Sunday. With Sam Darnold (foot) sidelined again, Enunwa will be working with veteran signal-caller Josh McCown, who connected with the wide receiver on four of eight passes for 18 yards last Sunday against the Bills. On this occasion, the Jets could be without Robby Anderson (ankle), a reality that could translate to increased looks for Enunwa.
