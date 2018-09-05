Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Could play more if Kearse sits
Enunwa is listed as the direct backup to Jermaine Kearse (abdomen) on the Jets' initial depth chart ahead of the team's Week 1 matchup with the Lions.
That distinction likely means that Enunwa should benefit most in the event Kearse's injury forces him to sit out the season opener. Even when Kearse was healthy, Enunwa was beginning to generate some buzz in the fantasy community. The physical wideout missed all of last season with a neck injury, but looks to be back at full health heading into the current campaign. Enunwa's excellent route running should allow him to play both outside and in the slot as he looks to recapture the form that aided him to 58 receptions, 857 yards and four touchdowns in 2016.
