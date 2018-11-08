Enunwa (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Per Brian Costello of the New York Post, Enunwa was spotted on the field during the open portion of practice donning a helmet, but he was apparently only able to work out on the side. Enunwa also failed to participate in Wednesday's practice, so he'll likely need to put in some activity Friday for the Jets to feel good about his chances of playing this weekend against the Bills. In addition to managing the ankle sprain if he plays, Enunwa will have to adjust to a new quarterback throwing to him, as coach Todd Bowles announced that Josh McCown would fill in as starter for the injured Sam Darnold (foot).

More News
Our Latest Stories