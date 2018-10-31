Enunwa (ankle) was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Enunwa was spotted on the field with a helmet at the start of Wednesday's practice, but evidently he didn't do enough to be listed as even a limited participant. Enunwa's status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins thus remains unclear, which is also the case for fellow wideout Robby Anderson, who sat out practice Wednesday as well.

