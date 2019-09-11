Enunwa suffered neck injury in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bills and will be shut down for the rest of the season, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The Jets' acquisition Tuesday of Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) had already cast some doubt on Enunwa's status as a starter, but a job competition won't be in the offing with the latter being shuttered for the season. Enunwa was sent in for further testing Monday, and while the Jets determined he was dealing with a serious injury, it's unclear at this time if his latest setback with his neck is career-threatening. Enunwa previously missed the entire 2017 season after injuring his neck in training camp that year, but after returning healthy in 2018, he inked a four-year, $36 million contract extension in December. Assuming he's healthy in his own right, Thomas could immediately take on a sizable snap share in Week 2 against the Browns, working alongside deep threat Robby Anderson and slot specialist Jamison Crowder.