Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Done for season with neck injury
Enunwa suffered neck injury in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bills and will be shut down for the rest of the season, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
The Jets' acquisition Tuesday of Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) had already cast some doubt on Enunwa's status as a starter, but a job competition won't be in the offing with the latter being shuttered for the season. Enunwa was sent in for further testing Monday, and while the Jets determined he was dealing with a serious injury, it's unclear at this time if his latest setback with his neck is career-threatening. Enunwa previously missed the entire 2017 season after injuring his neck in training camp that year, but after returning healthy in 2018, he inked a four-year, $36 million contract extension in December. Assuming he's healthy in his own right, Thomas could immediately take on a sizable snap share in Week 2 against the Browns, working alongside deep threat Robby Anderson and slot specialist Jamison Crowder.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 QB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 RB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 WR Preview: Trust Pats WRs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 TE Preview: More options
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 2 including projections,...