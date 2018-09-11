Enunwa caught six of 10 targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 48-17 win over the Lions.

Enunwa's celebrated his first game since New Year's Day 2016 by leading the Jets in all receiving categories. The solidly built target emerged as a security blanket for rookie quarterback Sam Darnold early on, then powered in a 21-yard touchdown reception to start the second half. In doing so, Enunwa reminded onlookers of the player that paced New York in receiving prior to the neck problem that sidelined him all of last year. While Robby Anderson and Terrelle Pryor also showed well Monday, Enunwa could be the most consistent option in the team's passing attack, as his return performance indicated.