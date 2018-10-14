Enunwa headed to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Colts after suffering an ankle injury.

Per Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York,it "didn't look like (Enunwa) could put weight on his leg before he left," which is not a great sign. In his absence, added looks are available for the likes of Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, Terrelle Pryor and Andre Roberts.