Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Expected to play Sunday
Enunwa (hip) is expected to play Sunday against the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Both Enunwa and Ronny Anderson (ankle) missed practice time this week before being limited participants Friday. The Jets are optimistic each wideout will play, but they want test them out before the game. Miami's defense ranks 23rd against the pass (264.9).
