The Jets signed slot receiver Jamison Crowder to join Enunwa and Robby Anderson in their wideout corps, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini and John Keim report.

Enunwa has experience playing all over the field, but he's typically done his best work from the slot where he can use his 225-pound frame to pile up yards after the catch. Of course, he should be more comfortable outside with a full offseason to hone his craft, and he'll have job security after signing a four-year, $36 million extension in December. The additions of Crowder and running back Le'Veon Bell equate to a massive increase in competition for targets, but Enunwa should be cutting his slice from a bigger pie now that Sam Darnold has some experience as well as a promising group of pass catchers.