Enunwa (neck) was a full go at Saturday's practice, Andy Vasquez of NorthJersey.com reports.

Enunwa did not sport a red, no-contact jersey at Saturday's, a great sign towards his eventual return to regular season action. The 26-year-old wideout missed all of last season with a bulging disc in his neck after having a miniature breakout season in 2016, recording 58 catches for 857 yards and four touchdowns. Enunwa will join new arrival Terrelle Pryor and Robby Anderson in the Jets' receiving corps, with the opportunity to see significant action if he can return to form.

