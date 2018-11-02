Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Game-time decision for Sunday's game
Enunwa (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
The same applies to Robby Anderson (ankle), with Eric Allen of the Jets' official site relaying via coach Todd Bowles that both wideouts are viewed as game-time decisions for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. Enunwa, who last played on Oct. 14, is bouncing back from a high-ankle sprain, so we'd like to see him get a full and productive game in before endorsing him as a fantasy lineup option.
