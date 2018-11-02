Enunwa (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The same applies to Robby Anderson (ankle), with Eric Allen of the Jets' official site relaying via coach Todd Bowles that both wideouts are viewed as game-time decisions ahead of the 1 p.m. EST kickoff. Enunwa, who last played Oct. 14, is bouncing back from a high-ankle sprain, so fantasy players will probably want to see him turn in a full and productive game before rolling with him in lineups.

More News
Our Latest Stories