Enunwa (neck), whose $6 million salary for 2020 is now fully guaranteed, remains "a big question mark" for the Jets, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.

The Jets presumably would've released Enunwa if he'd been healthy enough to pass a physical before the March 22 deadline for his salary guarantee. General manager Joe Douglas is the one who called the wide receiver a question mark, adding that he hopes to have more information soon. It remains unclear if Enunwa will ever make it back on a football field after he suffered the second major neck injury of his career, but he doesn't have any immediate plans to retire. The Jets signed him to a four-year, $36 million contract in December 2018, only to see Enunwa suffer the neck injury Week 1 of 2019. He previously missed the entire 2017 campaign with a bulging disc in his neck, and he's now played just 12 games over a span of three seasons.