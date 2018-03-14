The Jets placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on Enunwa (neck), Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Enunwa never got the chance to build on his breakout 2016, as a preseason neck injury cost him the entire year and put his playing future in jeopardy. The Jets expect he'll be able to play again, though head coach Todd Bowles recently said he isn't sure if Enunwa will be ready for the start of the offseason program. A second-round tender should be enough to keep other teams from extending offer sheets, which means Enunwa will be back with a Jets franchise that recently reached agreements to sign quarterbacks Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater. The wideout group hasn't been a priority in free agency, perhaps hinting that the team has high hopes for its current trio of Enunwa, Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse.