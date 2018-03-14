Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Gets second-round tender
The Jets placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on Enunwa (neck), Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Enunwa never got the chance to build on his breakout 2016, as a preseason neck injury cost him the entire year and put his playing future in jeopardy. The Jets expect he'll be able to play again, though head coach Todd Bowles recently said he isn't sure if Enunwa will be ready for the start of the offseason program. A second-round tender should be enough to keep other teams from extending offer sheets, which means Enunwa will be back with a Jets franchise that recently reached agreements to sign quarterbacks Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater. The wideout group hasn't been a priority in free agency, perhaps hinting that the team has high hopes for its current trio of Enunwa, Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse.
More News
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...