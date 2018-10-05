Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Good to go this week
Enunwa (hip) returned to a full practice Friday and does not carry a Week 5 injury designation, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Enunwa is thus good to go Sunday against the Broncos. Through four games, he's logged a team-high 21 receptions (on 37 targets) for 278 yards and a touchdown. Enunwa profiles as a decent fantasy option, considering that he's seen between eight and 11 targets to date, while establishing a good rapport with rookie QB Sam Darnold.
