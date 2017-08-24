Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Has successful surgery
Enunwa had successful surgery to repair the bulging disk in his neck/back, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
While already ruled out for the season and likely to be placed on injured reserve in the coming weeks, Enunwa plans to spend a lot of time around the team as he prepares for a comeback in 2018. The estimated recovery timetable of six-to-nine months could allow for full participation next offseason. He'll be approximately eight months removed from the surgery when the Jets begin their offseason program in April.
