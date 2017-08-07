Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Heading to IR due to neck injury
Enunwa will be placed on injured reserve due to a neck injury, ending his 2017 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Enunwa suffered a non-contact injury to his neck during Saturday's practice session, which followed him missing June minicamp due to a similar problem. In the wake of his latest setback, however, the Jets will shut Enunwa down, unfortunately handing a crushing blow to an offense that already figured to struggle this season. With Enunwa out, and Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker now elsewhere, Robby Anderson suddenly sits atop New York's depth chart, with an unfamiliar group including ArDarius Stewart, Charone Peake, Chad Hansen and Marquess Wilson closest behind him.
More News
-
Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Injures neck at scrimmage•
-
Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Leaves practice with unknown injury•
-
Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Showing improved hands•
-
Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Sitting out minicamp with neck injury•
-
Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Praised by former teammate Marshall•
-
Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Ends season on high note•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Boldin limits Zay Jones' upside
The Bills are signing Anquan Boldin, which helps out Tyrod Taylor but severely limits the upside...
-
How does Cutler impact Miami's wideouts?
In the wake of Ryan Tannehill's injury, Miami's addition of Jay Cutler should help DeVante...
-
Cutler doesn't change Dolphins' offense
Ryan Tannehill is likely out for the year, but the Dolphins have signed Jay Cutler, which is...
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...