Enunwa will be placed on injured reserve due to a neck injury, ending his 2017 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Enunwa suffered a non-contact injury to his neck during Saturday's practice session, which followed him missing June minicamp due to a similar problem. In the wake of his latest setback, however, the Jets will shut Enunwa down, unfortunately handing a crushing blow to an offense that already figured to struggle this season. With Enunwa out, and Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker now elsewhere, Robby Anderson suddenly sits atop New York's depth chart, with an unfamiliar group including ArDarius Stewart, Charone Peake, Chad Hansen and Marquess Wilson closest behind him.