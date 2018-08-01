Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Held out with new injury
Enunwa missed Wednesday's practice due to an injury unrelated to his neck, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Enunwa had restrictions throughout the offseason program and into the start of training camp, finally gaining clearance for full participation without a no-contact jersey Saturday. While obviously not ideal, a new injury at least is preferable to a setback with the bulging disc that wiped out his entire 2017 campaign. Enunwa likely will compete for the No. 3 receiver job with Terrelle Pryor (ankle), who took part in team drills Wednesday for the first time since joining the Jets. Head coach Todd Bowles declined to elaborate on the nature of Enunwa's new injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings debate: Mixon, McCaffrey
Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg defend their rankings in a free-flowing debate about the running...
-
Top fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Heath's RB sleepers
Looking for running backs late in the draft? Heath Cummings has four sleepers who are going...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Stafford
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Regression Candidates at RB
Heath Cummings looks for regression candidates at running back.