Enunwa missed Wednesday's practice due to an injury unrelated to his neck, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Enunwa had restrictions throughout the offseason program and into the start of training camp, finally gaining clearance for full participation without a no-contact jersey Saturday. While obviously not ideal, a new injury at least is preferable to a setback with the bulging disc that wiped out his entire 2017 campaign. Enunwa likely will compete for the No. 3 receiver job with Terrelle Pryor (ankle), who took part in team drills Wednesday for the first time since joining the Jets. Head coach Todd Bowles declined to elaborate on the nature of Enunwa's new injury.