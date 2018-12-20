Enunwa (ankle) wasn't in attendance for Thursday's practice, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

With Enunwa following up a Week 15 absence with non-participation in practices Wednesday and Thursday, his chances of returning to action Sunday against the Packers don't appear promising. The Jets will see if Enunwa is able to do anything at Friday's practice before ruling on his status for the contest, but he looks on track to carry a questionable designation into the weekend in a best-case scenario.

