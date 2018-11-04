Enunwa (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Enunwa missed the Jets' last two contests with a high-ankle sprain, but prior to that he logged 22 receptions for 287 yards and a touchdown on 42 targets over his first six games. With Robby Anderson (ankle) also active and Jermaine Kearse on hand, QB Sam Darnold will have his top three passing targets available Sunday. Enunwa is an option for those scrambling for Week 9 wideout help, but coming off an injury, he profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option in his return to action. On the plus side, concerns that sloppy field conditions could be on tap Sunday, appear to have been addressed, per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald.

