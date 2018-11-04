Jets' Quincy Enunwa: In uniform Sunday
Enunwa (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Enunwa missed the Jets' last two contests with a high-ankle sprain, but prior to that he logged 22 receptions for 287 yards and a touchdown on 42 targets over his first six games. With Robby Anderson (ankle) also active and Jermaine Kearse on hand, QB Sam Darnold will have his top three passing targets available Sunday. Enunwa is an option for those scrambling for Week 9 wideout help, but coming off an injury, he profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option in his return to action. On the plus side, concerns that sloppy field conditions could be on tap Sunday, appear to have been addressed, per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald.
More News
-
Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Game-time decision for Week 9•
-
Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Working on side field Friday•
-
Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Misses another practice•
-
Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Spotted at practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...