Enunwa suffered a non-contact neck injury during Saturday's practice, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Enunwa stumbled when he first tried to stand up but ultimately was able to walk off the field under his own power. Jets coach Todd Bowles said the wideout missed June minicamp with a similar injury -- one that didn't turn out to be serious and cleared up quickly. It is somewhat concerning to see Enunwa bothered by his neck for a second time in the past couple months, though that doesn't necessarily mean it's a major issue this time around. Any missed practice time will free up first-team reps for the slew of wide receivers competing for jobs behind Enunwa, the team's likely top target.