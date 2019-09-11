The Jets placed Enunwa (neck) on injured reserve Wednesday.

With Enunwa done for the season, the newly-acquired Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) now has a chance to secure a key role in the Jets' passing attack alongside fellow field-stretching threat Robby Anderson and slot man Jamison Crowder. Enunwa's future in football is murky while he contends with his second significant neck injury in three years.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories