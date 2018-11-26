Enunwa caught all four of his targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to New England.

Only four of Josh McCown's 45 passing attempts were intended for Enunwa, but the 26-year-old wideout still finished as the team leader in receiving yards. Bolstered by a 41-yard catch, Enunwa posted his second-highest yardage total of the season. He hasn't found the end zone since Week 1, though, so it's hard to get too excited about Enunwa ahead of a Week 13 clash with the Titans.