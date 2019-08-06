Enunwa was forced to leave Tuesday's practice due to a possible groin injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

It looks like the injury was non-contact, which certainly isn't a good sign for Enunwa, who pulled up limping after running for a deep ball. Given the potential seriousness of the injury, the Jets will likely exercise plenty of caution with Enunwa, who they just signed to a four-year, $36 million contract extension at the end of last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories