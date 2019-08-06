Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Leaves practice Tuesday
Enunwa was forced to leave Tuesday's practice due to a possible groin injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
It looks like the injury was non-contact, which certainly isn't a good sign for Enunwa, who pulled up limping after running for a deep ball. Given the potential seriousness of the injury, the Jets will likely exercise plenty of caution with Enunwa, who they just signed to a four-year, $36 million contract extension at the end of last season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Carson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott?
After Le'Veon Bell held out the 2018 season, Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott have to be taken...
-
Air yards projections: Browns, Bucs
The Browns and Bucs have seen some turnover in their passing games this offseason. Ben Gretch...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: McCoy falling
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings says these are the wide receivers most likely to regress in 2019.
-
Undercover Mock: Waiting on WRs
Tired of analyst mocks that look nothing like your real-life Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard goes...