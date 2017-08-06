Enunwa (undisclosed) left Saturday's scrimmage, Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media reports.

This is a scary sight for the Jets, as Enunwa is their top receiver. Enunwa hauled in 58 receptions on 105 targets for 857 yards and four touchdowns last season. His hands were seen as an issue, but the 25-year-old showed up to camp with significant improvements. It is unclear the severity of the injury, and we'll keep you updated as news becomes available.