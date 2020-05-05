The Jets informed Enunwa (neck) on Tuesday that he'll be placed on the reserve/PUP list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

New York also moved Josh Bellamy (shoulder) to the same list, with Rapoport relaying that the organization doesn't expect either receiver to play during the 2020 season. Considering Enunwa has played just 12 regular-season contests dating back to 2017 as a result of neck issues, his time in the NFL could well be over. The injuries to Enunwa and Bellamy likely had a hand in the Jets' decision to invest a second round pick into Baylor receiver Denzel Mims during April's draft.