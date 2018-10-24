Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Likely out until Week 12
Enunwa (ankle) isn't expected to return until after a Week 11 bye, Andy Vasquez of The Record reports.
This comes as no surprise given that Enunwa's recovery timeline was estimated at 3-to-4 weeks after he suffered a high-ankle sprain Oct. 14. He might have a shot make it back for a Week 10 game against the Bills on Nov. 11, but it would be far less of a risk to wait until Nov. 25 versus New England. In the meantime, Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse are locked in as the Jets' top wide receivers, with Rishard Matthews hoping to work his way into the offense over the next few weeks.
