Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Limited by ankle issue
Enunwa (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
A high-ankle sprain forced a two-game absence for the wideout earlier this season, but Enunwa played through the issue in both of the Jets' past two contests prior to a Week 11 bye. His limited involvement Wednesday is perhaps a sign that he hasn't completely moved past the issue, though the assumption is that his restrictions were largely maintenance-related. Enunwa at least seems to be in a better place health-wise than fellow starting receiver Robby Anderson (ankle), who was withheld from the Jets' first session of Week 12.
