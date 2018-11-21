Enunwa (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

A high-ankle sprain forced a two-game absence for the wideout earlier this season, but Enunwa played through the issue in both of the Jets' past two contests prior to a Week 11 bye. His limited involvement Wednesday is perhaps a sign that he hasn't completely moved past the issue, though the assumption is that his restrictions were largely maintenance-related. Enunwa at least seems to be in a better place health-wise than fellow starting receiver Robby Anderson (ankle), who was withheld from the Jets' first session of Week 12.

