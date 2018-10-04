Enunwa was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a hip injury, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Enunwa wasn't listed on the Jets' initial Week 5 injury report, so it appears he may have hurt his hip at some point during Thursday's session. The Jets will see if Enunwa can recover in time to put in a full workout Friday, which would likely clear up any concern about his availability for Sunday's game against the Broncos. After missing all of 2017 with a bulging disc in his neck, Enunwa has returned as the Jets' clear No. 1 wideout this season, logging a team-high 21 receptions for 278 yards and a touchdown through four games.

