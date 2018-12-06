Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Logs full practice
Enunwa (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record
Enunwa's full listing suggests the ankle issue that has lingered for a few weeks won't prevent him from playing and handling a normal workload in Sunday's game against the Jets. During the Jets' Week 13 loss to the Titans, Enunwa struggled to the tune of two receptions for nine yards on six targets, but his fantasy outlook should improve with top signal-caller Sam Darnold (foot) trending toward a return from a three-game absence this weekend in Buffalo. In the seven games in which both Enunwa and Darnold have shared the field together, the wideout has averaged 3.6 receptions and 46.7 yards on 6.6 targets.
