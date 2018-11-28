Enunwa (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Enunwa was on the field for 60 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Week 12's loss to the Patriots. With no reported setbacks in that contest, we suspect that his limitations Wednesday were for maintenance purposes. Enunwa led his team with 73 receiving yards this past Sunday (on four catches), so if assuming he suitsup this weekend, he figures to continue to work in a key role in the Jets passing attack against the Titans.

