Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Makes three catches in return
Enunwa (ankle) caught three of four targets for 40 yards during Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Dolphins.
Enunwa made his return after a three-game injury absence, finishing third on the team in catches and second in receiving yardage. He accomplished the feat on just four targets as he seemingly has his workload limited in his first game back. Enunwa had a productive rapport with Sam Darnold earlier in the year and should return to the fantasy radar once he's back up to full speed. He'll look to build on this return next Sunday against the Bills.
