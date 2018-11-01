Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Misses another practice
Enunwa (ankle) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Though Enunwa was spotted with a helmet prior to the Jets' first practice of the week Wednesday, he went down as a non-participant in that session. The wideout earned the same listing again Thursday, which doesn't offer much optimism for his prospects of playing Sunday in Miami. For what it's worth, coach Todd Bowles said he was unwilling to rule out any of the Jets' injured players for the weekend, per Connor Hughes of The Athletic. Even so, Enunwa will likely need to log some form of participation in Friday's practice to have a realistic shot at avoiding his third consecutive missed game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 things to know
The fallout from the trade deadline headlines this week's things to know.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...