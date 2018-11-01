Enunwa (ankle) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Though Enunwa was spotted with a helmet prior to the Jets' first practice of the week Wednesday, he went down as a non-participant in that session. The wideout earned the same listing again Thursday, which doesn't offer much optimism for his prospects of playing Sunday in Miami. For what it's worth, coach Todd Bowles said he was unwilling to rule out any of the Jets' injured players for the weekend, per Connor Hughes of The Athletic. Even so, Enunwa will likely need to log some form of participation in Friday's practice to have a realistic shot at avoiding his third consecutive missed game.

More News
Our Latest Stories