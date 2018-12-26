Enunwa (ankle) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Coach Todd Bowles indicated earlier in the week that there was only a "slim" chance Enunwa would be available Sunday against the Patriots, so the wideout's absence from practice doesn't come as a surprise. Bowles' bleak assessment of the situation should be enough to keep Enunwa off the fantasy radar in Week 17.

