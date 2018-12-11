Enunwa (ankle) was not on the field for Tuesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Enunwa aggravated his previous ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Bills, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he is sitting out the practice session just a pair of days later. With the Jets slated for an early game Saturday against the Texans in Week 15, Enunwa will have one fewer day than normal to recover from the injury.