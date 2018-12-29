Enunwa (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Enunwa was already ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Patriots, so the Jets are simply making the move to clear some roster space for healthy bodies. The 26-year-old inked a four-year, $36 million contract with the Jets on Friday, and had 38 receptions for 449 yards and one touchdown in 11 games this season.

