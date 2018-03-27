Enunwa continues to progress in his recovery from a bulging disk in his neck that forced the wideout to miss the 2017 season.

Enunwa, who recorded 58 catches for 857 yards and four TDs in 2016, appeared poised to head the Jets' wideout corps last year, but that plan was derailed by his neck issue. While he's still working his way back and may not be full-go for the team's OTAs, coach Todd Bowles expects Enunwa to be "highly competitive in training camp." Based on the promise the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder displayed in 2016, Enunwa could re-emerge on the fantasy radar once he re-proves his health. The Jets currently have 16 wide receivers on their roster, with the likes of Robby Anderson, Terrelle Pryor and Jermaine Kearse representing Enunwa's prime competition for slotting on the team's eventual depth chart.