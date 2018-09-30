Enunwa caught four of eight targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Jaguars.

To Enunwa's credit, he was the only Jets receiver to get anything going against the fearsome Jacksonville defense -- none of his teammates managed more than 26 receiving yards. He's emerged as the go-to option for rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, so Enunwa should see plenty of volume against Denver in Week 5.