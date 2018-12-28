Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Nets multi-year extension
The Jets and Enunwa (ankle) reached an agreement Friday on a multi-year contract extension, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.
The precise details of the new arrangement are unknown, but the 26-year-old will be a part of a Sam Darnold-led offense for the foreseeable future. In their first season together, Enunwa tended to a high-ankle sprain from Week 6 onward, missing five games along the way. When on the field, though, he recorded 38 catches (on 68 targets) for 449 yards and one touchdown in 11 contests. Looking ahead, Enunwa and Charone Peake are the only Jets wideouts under contract in 2019, though Robby Anderson will be a restricted free agent in the offseason.
