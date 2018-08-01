Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Not practicing
Enunwa (neck) isn't practicing Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports
Enunwa has been in and out of the practice lineup through the first six days of training camp, including one outing Saturday without a no-contact jersey. With the Jets not reporting any kind of setback, this is probably just part of the plan to ease Enunwa back into action after he missed all of last year. There's still some question about the long-term stability of his neck, in addition to his uncertain place in a receiving corps that also includes Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Terrelle Pryor (neck). Enunwa's experience working the slot would seem to make him a strong fit for the No. 3 job, but the Jets probably wouldn't have given Pryor a one-year, $4.5 million contract if they were truly confident in Enunwa's ability to stay healthy and productive. Anderson and Kearse are the safe bets for steady playing time.
