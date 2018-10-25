Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Officially out for Week 8
Enunwa (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
The wideout has yet to resume practicing and will be sidelined for the second straight game with the high-ankle sprain. While the Jets seem content to take a week-to-week approach with Enunwa, there's legitimate concern that he'll be sidelined until after the team's bye in late November, according to Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports. Along with Enunwa, fellow starter Robby Anderson is nursing an injury that could threaten his availability for at least Sunday's game, which would force the Jets to rely more heavily on Jermaine Kearse and the newly signed Rishard Matthews than anticipated.
