Enunwa is slated to sit out the next 1-2 weeks due to a thumb injury, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

After failing to practice Wednesday with an undisclosed injury, Enunwa was seen on the side at Thursday's session with a wrap on his right hand, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic New York. During media availability, coach Todd Bowles termed Enunwa's issue a "sore" hand, which has been clarified further as a thumb concern. Enunwa's timetable for a return all but ensures he'll miss the Jets' first preseason game Friday, Aug. 10, giving him a maximum of two chances to stake a claim to a top spot in the receiving corps during exhibition season.