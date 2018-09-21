Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Paces pass catchers in Week 3 loss
Enunwa brought in four of eight targets for 57 yards in the Jets' 21-17 loss to the Browns on Thursday.
Enunwa once again paced the team in receptions and targets, and he's now logged 29 looks through three games in his return from the neck injury that cost him all of 2017. The 26-year-old has shown excellent rapport with rookie Sam Darnold thus far, serving as a security blanket for him in the short- and mid-range passing attack. Given New York's conservative approach on offense thus far and Enunwa's reliable hands and route running, he appears to have the safest fantasy floor in Gang Green's passing attack for the moment. He'll look to continue producing versus the Jaguars in Week 4.
