Enunwa caught one of three targets for minus-4 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bills.

Owners hoping for Enunwa to turn things up in the regular season after a quiet preseason were left disappointed. He also briefly went to the blue injury tent but promptly returned, so the injury-prone wideout may have picked up a knock in this one in addition to his struggles.

