Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Practices with helmet
Enunwa (neck) practiced with a helmet for the first time Tuesday, but he still only took part in individual drills, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.
Enunwa, who is coming off a serious neck injury, being able to successfully practice with a helmet on his a huge step forward in the wide receiver's recovery. Head coach Todd Bowles did say that he will keep Enunwa away from team drills for the rest of minicamp, but the expectation is that the wideout is cleared for full participation in training camp.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...
-
Ranking the Raiders Fantasy Assets
Jon Gruden is back in the NFL! We couldn't be more excited, but what does it mean for the Raiders...
-
Ranking the Chargers Fantasy Assets
Is Philip Rivers underrated? Can Melvin Gordon continue his production without improving his...
-
Ranking the Chiefs Fantasy Assets
After a year of seasoning, the Kansas City Chiefs are handing the keys to their offense to...
-
Ranking the Broncos Fantasy Assets
The Denver Broncos are hoping Case Keenum can repeat his 2017 season, can their receivers count...