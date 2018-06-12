Enunwa (neck) practiced with a helmet for the first time Tuesday, but he still only took part in individual drills, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Enunwa, who is coming off a serious neck injury, being able to successfully practice with a helmet on his a huge step forward in the wide receiver's recovery. Head coach Todd Bowles did say that he will keep Enunwa away from team drills for the rest of minicamp, but the expectation is that the wideout is cleared for full participation in training camp.