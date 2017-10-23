Enunwa (neck) had a post-surgery doctor's appointment Monday in which an "X-ray looked really good," Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Two months removed from the procedure on a bulging disk in his neck, Enunwa is on course in his recovery. While he won't return this season, he expects to return to health in advance of the 2018 campaign. In the meantime, the Jets will continue to lean on wideouts Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Jeremy Kerley.