Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Rebounds with strong weekend
Enunwa (thumb) had a strong weekend on the practice field, Newday's Bob Glauber reports.
Looking to rebound from a lost 2017 season, Enunwa made it back for the start of training camp but then missed a couple weeks with a thumb injury. An impressive run at practice puts him on the right track for Friday's preseason game against the Giants, which would be his first in-game appearance since December 2016. It's probably too late for the 26-year-old to push Jermaine Kearse for the No. 2 job, but a role as the No. 3 receiver is still within reach.
