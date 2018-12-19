Enunwa (ankle sprain) did not practice Wednesday.

After missing this past Saturday's game against the Texans, Enunwa's inability to practice Wednesday is not a promising sign, though he does have two more chances to return to work in advance of Sunday's game against the Packers. If Enunwa remains sidelined this weekend, Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Andre Roberts would continue to head the Jets' wideout corps in Week 16.

More News
Our Latest Stories